Previous
Next
Have a seat by keramin
22 / 365

Have a seat

This morning we woke up to 10 cm of snow. Yesterday I was weeding my garden. In Sweden we call it "april weather".
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

Inga Johansson

ace
@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Methinks you will not be sitting on that chair today!
March 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise