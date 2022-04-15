Previous
Refelctions by keramin
29 / 365

Refelctions

Silvery balls floationg in a garden i visited. I liked the way the refelctions were reflected back and forth. Some of them look like faces and some of them are really me.
15th April 2022 15th Apr 22

Inga Johansson

@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
