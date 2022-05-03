Previous
Pastels by keramin
38 / 365

Pastels

While my students do their work I try to draw with pastels. The motive is a shot from the other day and more like inspiration than for making an exact copy.
3rd May 2022 3rd May 22

Inga Johansson

Casablanca ace
That is beautiful, such a nice composition and colour choice. I bet your students enjoy this task.
May 3rd, 2022  
