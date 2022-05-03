Sign up
38 / 365
Pastels
While my students do their work I try to draw with pastels. The motive is a shot from the other day and more like inspiration than for making an exact copy.
3rd May 2022
3rd May 22
1
0
Inga Johansson
ace
@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
38
photos
23
followers
38
following
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A202F
Taken
3rd May 2022 9:36am
Tags
flower
,
drawing
,
colour
Casablanca
ace
That is beautiful, such a nice composition and colour choice. I bet your students enjoy this task.
May 3rd, 2022
