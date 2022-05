Photogram

Today my class had a visit by scottish artist Michael Whelan. They tried making photograms from photographic paper and different plants. As this was without chemicals the pictures will fade over time even though they are placed in a dark enverlope. This is my test with a picture with two leaves and then a copy as a double exposure and some blending. We scanned the pictures and then worked in Photoshop, good fun and everyone understood his english.