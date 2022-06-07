Sign up
50 / 365
Branch
A very misty day and I visited Stenshvud National Park with my students. Behind the white mist is actually a high cliff covered in trees but nothing of that could be seen.
7th June 2022
7th Jun 22
3
0
Inga Johansson
ace
@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
50
photos
25
followers
41
following
13% complete
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7000
Taken
7th June 2022 10:37am
Tags
tree
,
branch
,
green
Carolinesdreams
ace
Lovely greens and branch shape.
June 7th, 2022
Inga Johansson
ace
@carolinesdreams
Thank you.
June 7th, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
June 7th, 2022
