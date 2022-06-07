Previous
Branch by keramin
50 / 365

Branch

A very misty day and I visited Stenshvud National Park with my students. Behind the white mist is actually a high cliff covered in trees but nothing of that could be seen.
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Inga Johansson

Carolinesdreams ace
Lovely greens and branch shape.
June 7th, 2022  
Inga Johansson ace
@carolinesdreams Thank you.
June 7th, 2022  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
June 7th, 2022  
