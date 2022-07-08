Previous
Lysimachia by keramin
Lysimachia

A flower hated by many. Why? It's yellow and it has a tendecy to spread far and wide. I love how they show up where you don't expect it and the colour shines when the sun does not. Easy to weed if one need to. Shot with the Helios 44 lens.
8th July 2022 8th Jul 22

Inga Johansson

ace
@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
Shepherdman's Wife ace
Beautiful image. Nice bokeh in the background
July 8th, 2022  
Inga Johansson ace
@shepherdmanswife Thank you. The bokeh is just about to get "swirly" as this lens is famous for.
July 8th, 2022  
