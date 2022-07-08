Sign up
59 / 365
Lysimachia
A flower hated by many. Why? It's yellow and it has a tendecy to spread far and wide. I love how they show up where you don't expect it and the colour shines when the sun does not. Easy to weed if one need to. Shot with the Helios 44 lens.
8th July 2022
8th Jul 22
2
1
Inga Johansson
ace
@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
59
photos
26
followers
43
following
59
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
8th July 2022 12:13pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
flower
,
bokeh
,
garden
,
helios44
Shepherdman's Wife
ace
Beautiful image. Nice bokeh in the background
July 8th, 2022
Inga Johansson
ace
@shepherdmanswife
Thank you. The bokeh is just about to get "swirly" as this lens is famous for.
July 8th, 2022
