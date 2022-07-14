Sign up
63 / 365
Dead tree
In a clearing I found this dead tree and liked how it appeared in front of the darker forest. The flowers dancing in the foreground are Filipendula ulmaria. They contain acetylsalicylic acid and are said to cure headaches and flue.
14th July 2022
14th Jul 22
0
0
Inga Johansson
ace
@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
63
photos
28
followers
43
following
17% complete
56
57
58
59
60
61
62
63
Views
9
365
ILCE-6000
14th July 2022 1:25pm
Tags
tree
,
b&w
,
flower
