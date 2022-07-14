Previous
Dead tree by keramin
63 / 365

Dead tree

In a clearing I found this dead tree and liked how it appeared in front of the darker forest. The flowers dancing in the foreground are Filipendula ulmaria. They contain acetylsalicylic acid and are said to cure headaches and flue.
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Inga Johansson

@keramin
