Flare

Another aspect of the Helios 44 lens. When shooting towards the sun you get lots of flare and I love to do it in combination with the bokeh. The sun is setting and is just above the rim of this field. This is all weed as the farmer hasn't used the field this year, grass in the foreground and white flowers (think it is Mayweed in english). I also like the combination of the warm sunlight and the cool shadow somwhere between the golden and blue hours.