New shoes by keramin
64 / 365

New shoes

Skógur and our ferrier Annika. Horses need to trim their feet every 6 - 8 weeks and when you ride on dirt roads and gravel as much as I do, shoes are a necessity.
18th July 2022 18th Jul 22

Inga Johansson

