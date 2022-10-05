Previous
Next
Fern by keramin
76 / 365

Fern

The fern is losing it's green and is now pale yellow. I liked how it contrasted to the dark forest as I went for a hike in the evening.
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Inga Johansson

ace
@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise