Morning dew by keramin
79 / 365

Morning dew

I'm to busy these days and have little time to go photographing in the forest as I like to do. This was shot outside work as my students did their photo assignment of the day. Lawn with maple lef and dew.
12th October 2022 12th Oct 22

Inga Johansson

ace
@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Renee Salamon ace
Lovely bokeh effect
October 13th, 2022  
