84 / 365
Knitting
I just started a new knitting project. This is going to be a sweater but I have never used as thin needles before so it might be a lifelong project until it is done. The yarn is super soft cotton and bamboo.
17th October 2022
17th Oct 22
0
0
Inga Johansson
ace
@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
84
photos
31
followers
45
following
23% complete
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
SM-A202F
Taken
17th October 2022 7:09pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
knitting
,
yarn
