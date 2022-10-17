Previous
Next
Knitting by keramin
84 / 365

Knitting

I just started a new knitting project. This is going to be a sweater but I have never used as thin needles before so it might be a lifelong project until it is done. The yarn is super soft cotton and bamboo.
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

Inga Johansson

ace
@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise