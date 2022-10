Unicorn

I took this shot the other night with my flashlight. It is misty and the phone isn't great at night shots. When I saw the photo I thought of a unicorn emerging from the mist. To enhance the effect I have worked in both Photoshop and Lightroom to change colours and add some extra mist. I also whitened her fur as she is partly shaved and that shows as a difference in colour. The vignette is natural from the light and if you look closely i added a little horn to her forehead.