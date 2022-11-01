Previous
Winter coat by keramin
91 / 365

Winter coat

Droplets of mist on the back of Skogur. The coat of an icelandic horse is so thick that they hardly ever get wet.
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

Inga Johansson

@keramin
I've been a 365er before but been away for some years. I Loved this community and the nice people here so I found it's time...
Photo Details

