Photo 1679
Tilly dog
We are looking after Tilly (dog) for the week of Christmas as her owner having a holiday, and we all happy about the time together.
20th December 2019
20th Dec 19
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Tags
dog
,
animal
,
happy
