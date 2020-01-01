Previous
Next
our first breakfast for 2020 by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 1687

our first breakfast for 2020

Just perfect, made by my partner, nice way to start 2020
1st January 2020 1st Jan 20

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
462% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise