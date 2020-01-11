Sign up
Photo 1691
Dry country
On my way to try to photograph a black Cockatoos (Australian birds) they flow away but still had my camera so I've take this photo of a very dry farmland on the highway between Nanango and Yarraman (Queensland)
11th January 2020
11th Jan 20
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
463% complete
View this month »
country
landscape
farm
soil
