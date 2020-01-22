Previous
Next
My finish Mosaic work by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 1698

My finish Mosaic work

The end result from photo I've post on 13/01/20
22nd January 2020 22nd Jan 20

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
465% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise