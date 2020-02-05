Previous
Next
My love of my life Podjy-Rex by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 1699

My love of my life Podjy-Rex

This is I think the last photo I've taken of my most beloved dog Podjy. She past away, I miss her so much.
5th February 2020 5th Feb 20

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
465% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise