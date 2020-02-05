Sign up
Photo 1699
My love of my life Podjy-Rex
This is I think the last photo I've taken of my most beloved dog Podjy. She past away, I miss her so much.
5th February 2020
5th Feb 20
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Views
2
365
iPhone 5
5th February 2020 8:18am
Tags
dog
