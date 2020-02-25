Previous
Ben Walters bridge Nanango by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 1706

Ben Walters bridge Nanango

Stop today in town Nanango and look at the mural we have leading the street and bridge call Ben Walter, which show life in Nanango in late 1800.
25th February 2020 25th Feb 20

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
