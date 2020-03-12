Sign up
Photo 1715
A place to reflect
Today we put the wood we wrote on for our dog Podgjy Rex, Its been over a month now we lost our beloved dog, She will be miss dearly, but we have this spacial spot for her and her sister now where we can sit and reflect.
12th March 2020
12th Mar 20
0
0
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
1715
photos
47
followers
120
following
1708
1709
1710
1711
1712
1713
1714
1715
Tags
dog
,
love
,
art
,
garden
