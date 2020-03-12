Previous
Next
A place to reflect by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 1715

A place to reflect

Today we put the wood we wrote on for our dog Podgjy Rex, Its been over a month now we lost our beloved dog, She will be miss dearly, but we have this spacial spot for her and her sister now where we can sit and reflect.
12th March 2020 12th Mar 20

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
469% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise