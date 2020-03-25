Previous
The fruit on the Epiphyllum plants
The fruit on the Epiphyllum plants

The Epiphyllum plant is part of a big type , where the Dragon fruit is part of. This one grow in my garden, I could eat it.
25th March 2020 25th Mar 20

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
