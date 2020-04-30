Previous
At Ringsfield house by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 1733

At Ringsfield house

Had a nice walk in the town we living in and went and visit Rinfsfield house. which is and old building and lovely gardens around the house. Such a lovely Autumn day ( a bit warm for this time of the years.
30th April 2020 30th Apr 20

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
474% complete

