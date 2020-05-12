Previous
New project Elephant mosaic by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 1737

New project Elephant mosaic

I love doing mosaic at the moment, photography taken set to this new hobby. The elephant mosaic will be grout tomorrow.,
12th May 2020 12th May 20

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
