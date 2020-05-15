Previous
Small town visit by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 1739

Small town visit

I had to take a photo of an elephant mosaic work I did, I was meeting the buyer in Nanango town and thought to take a photo of it on town.
15th May 2020 15th May 20

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
