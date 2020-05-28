Sign up
Photo 1742
Sunset May 28, 2020
I'm not taking many photos those day as much as I used to. But today just as I got out of bed I greeted to this lovely Sunrise. Its less then a month til the Winter solstice here in Australia and the day are getting very short.
28th May 2020
28th May 20
0
0
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
sunrise
,
orange
