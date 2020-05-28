Previous
Next
Sunset May 28, 2020 by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 1742

Sunset May 28, 2020

I'm not taking many photos those day as much as I used to. But today just as I got out of bed I greeted to this lovely Sunrise. Its less then a month til the Winter solstice here in Australia and the day are getting very short.
28th May 2020 28th May 20

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
477% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise