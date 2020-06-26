Sign up
Frosty morning
Yes we are in inter here in the country in Nanango Queensland and this is one of the first very cold frost we got in the town.
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
1752
green
winter
weather
