Frosty morning by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 1752

Frosty morning

Yes we are in inter here in the country in Nanango Queensland and this is one of the first very cold frost we got in the town.
26th June 2020 26th Jun 20

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
