Photo 1754
Love to make mosaic
My selfie with some of the mosaic work I been doing
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
1753
1754
1755
1756
1757
1758
1759
1760
4
365
iPhone 5
29th June 2020 2:44pm
fish
,
country
,
art
,
elephant
