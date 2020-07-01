Previous
West Coolabunia Road, Queensland Australia by kerenmcsweeney
West Coolabunia Road, Queensland Australia

Not a bad place to have our lunch.
1st July 2020

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
KWind ace
A pretty view!
July 1st, 2020  
