Photo 1762
Flowers
I like to have some cut flower in Winter, its always happy
13th July 2020
13th Jul 20
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
1762
photos
47
followers
116
following
1762
2
365
Canon EOS 50D
13th July 2020 3:13pm
flower
country
garden
