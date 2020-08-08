Sign up
Photo 1782
Keeping me company
Not finished yet but waiting for her friend to be finished.
8th August 2020
8th Aug 20
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 5
Taken
8th August 2020 3:40pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
chicken
,
country
,
art
,
craft
