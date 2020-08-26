Sign up
Photo 1790
Black Betty is on the right track
On a way to go to a new home We taken black Betty for a short walk in Kingaroy..
26th August 2020
26th Aug 20
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Views
6
365
Canon IXUS 190
26th August 2020 12:58pm
walk
chicken
country
craft
outdoor
