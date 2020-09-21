Sign up
Photo 1807
White flower
Its a petty I cant photograph the smell of this flowers. and they only last less then a day...
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Tags
white
,
plant
,
flower
,
garden
