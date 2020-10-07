Previous
Anglican church in Kingaroy by kerenmcsweeney
Anglican church in Kingaroy

The Anglican church in Kingaroy looking great at the moment with its rose garden and PCA (Peanuts Company of Australia) silos in the backgrounds
Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
