Photo 1857
Copper gap wind farm in Queensland Australia
We had a drive today to see the wind farm they open in Queensland in April 2020. Had a picnic over looking the massive wind turbine. wow
4th January 2021
4th Jan 21
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Views
5
365
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
4th January 2021 12:01pm
sky
power
australia
landscape
energy
