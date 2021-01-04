Previous
Next
Copper gap wind farm in Queensland Australia by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 1857

Copper gap wind farm in Queensland Australia

We had a drive today to see the wind farm they open in Queensland in April 2020. Had a picnic over looking the massive wind turbine. wow
4th January 2021 4th Jan 21

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
508% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise