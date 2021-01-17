Previous
Not the Amazon but Nanango Queensland by kerenmcsweeney
Not the Amazon but Nanango Queensland

Just had a nice Summer storm (after a very hot day yesterday with Temp around 37 degrees Celsius.
17th January 2021 17th Jan 21

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Lynda McG ace
It does look like a rain forest scene - bet it has freshened the air though!
January 17th, 2021  
