Tilly dog meet Condi by kerenmcsweeney
Tilly dog meet Condi

I was visiting our neighbours which have a visiting dog Condi (black & White Border Collie) and then Tilly came to visit also. Good times
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
