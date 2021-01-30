Previous
Next
New mosaic work by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 1867

New mosaic work

I like to use old fry pen for my mosaic work
30th January 2021 30th Jan 21

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
511% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise