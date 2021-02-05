Previous
At the Nanango roundabout by kerenmcsweeney
At the Nanango roundabout

Nanango CBD is a small town with a big roundabout in the middle of town. And very blue sky...
5th February 2021

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
