Previous
Next
Ready to grout by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 1878

Ready to grout

Some of my mosaic are ready to have the grout application.
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
514% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise