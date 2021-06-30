Previous
Kingaroy on a shopping day by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 1928

Kingaroy on a shopping day

This building need to demolish due to white ants (bad termite eaten the wood) still its showing is ugly side...
30th June 2021 30th Jun 21

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Photo Details

