The blue glass flower by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 1929

The blue glass flower

Made this glass flower from a cobalt blue glass.
1st July 2021 1st Jul 21

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
