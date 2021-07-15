Sign up
Photo 1936
With Tilly dog in the garden
We had a visit from Tilly dog, her owner at work so she snack in to pay us a visit, so nice to walk with her in the garden now its so green in recant rain we had in the month of July.
15th July 2021
15th Jul 21
0
0
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
Tags
dog
,
green
,
trees
,
plants
,
garden
