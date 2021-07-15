Previous
With Tilly dog in the garden by kerenmcsweeney
With Tilly dog in the garden

We had a visit from Tilly dog, her owner at work so she snack in to pay us a visit, so nice to walk with her in the garden now its so green in recant rain we had in the month of July.
15th July 2021 15th Jul 21

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
