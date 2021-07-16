Previous
Next
Just another winter afternoon day in July by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 1937

Just another winter afternoon day in July

Today in the afternoon, very dal grey and cold.
16th July 2021 16th Jul 21

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
530% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise