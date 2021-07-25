Previous
New mosaic project by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 1940

New mosaic project

I started a new mosaic project (Rooster) I like to use old plates for my mosaic art, which I buy in local Charity shops.
25th July 2021 25th Jul 21

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
