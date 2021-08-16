Previous
Next
Taken Till home by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 1956

Taken Till home

We like to have Tilly dog (the Golden Retriever) come and visit us but we always take her home in the afternoon. Her owner is at work during the day and she love the company, We love her visits...
16th August 2021 16th Aug 21

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
535% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise