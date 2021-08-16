Sign up
Photo 1956
Taken Till home
We like to have Tilly dog (the Golden Retriever) come and visit us but we always take her home in the afternoon. Her owner is at work during the day and she love the company, We love her visits...
16th August 2021
16th Aug 21
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
1956
photos
40
followers
96
following
2
365
Canon IXUS 190
16th August 2021 3:49pm
dog
,
country
,
garden
