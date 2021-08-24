Previous
Doing my craft by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 1960

Doing my craft

Doing my craft - using beads with my glass work, and looking on stuff on the internet at the same time.
24th August 2021 24th Aug 21

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
