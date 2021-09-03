Previous
Next
Open Mic. at the Palace hotel, Nanango by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 1969

Open Mic. at the Palace hotel, Nanango

Open Mic. at the Nanango Palace hotel, great concept where musician's come and put they name and sing ..great night (my friend Stella was one of the singers.
3rd September 2021 3rd Sep 21

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
539% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise