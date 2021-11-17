Previous
Next
Going to see Big Roy the Big peanuts in Kingaroy by kerenmcsweeney
Photo 2020

Going to see Big Roy the Big peanuts in Kingaroy

Today we stop on our way back home in Kingaroy to see the Big peanuts (Big Roy),its a latest tourist installation in the South Burnett (in Queensland) its made out of and old machinery from the peanuts farms around Kingaroy. Its great idea.
17th November 2021 17th Nov 21

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
553% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise