Photo 2025
Couch-up at the market
Had a stall in the local church and those ladies are friends for many years and had a good couch-up . Sometime its nice to live in a small country town.
27th November 2021
27th Nov 21
Keren
@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
black
town
shop
country
australia
people
market
bhite
