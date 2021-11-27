Previous
Couch-up at the market by kerenmcsweeney
Couch-up at the market

Had a stall in the local church and those ladies are friends for many years and had a good couch-up . Sometime its nice to live in a small country town.
27th November 2021 27th Nov 21

Keren

@kerenmcsweeney
I'm a photographer that currently live in country town in Queensland Australia. I love photography & animals (dogs and horses) and love Social Documentary type...
